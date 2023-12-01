VIDEO: Our Lady of Guadalupe ‘Light(s) Up the Night’ during a break in the rain

There it is – Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s giant tree, lit tonight just steps from Seattle’s highest point (520’ at Myrtle Reservoir Park). Half its lights went on after the countdown during OLG’s “Light Up the Night” celebration, and the rest soon followed. Our video also includes some of the Christmas songs sung by the Starry Crowns ensemble and OLG student choirs:

Brian Callanan served as emcee. A spirited crowd filled closed-for-the-occasion Myrtle Street:

After the tree lighting and caroling, the volunteer-powered celebration continued inside Walmesley Center, with cookies, cocoa, crafts, and a food drive:

Presiding from the stage – next to a giving tree – was Mr. Claus himself:

You can see the OLG tree – and other lights around the church/school campus – at 35th/Myrtle throughout the season. And the Starry Crowns, who led the caroling tonight, have a Christmas concert at the church one week from tonight, 7 pm Friday, December 8.