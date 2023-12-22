BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Taste of Mumbai almost ready to open

(WSB photo)

That’s a peek inside Taste of Mumbai, about to open at 2300 California SW, former longtime home of Yen Wor Village. We went over today to check on a reader tip that they’re about to open. Indeed they are, they told us – with a buffet on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25), 10 am-10 pm. After that, they’ll be open starting Tuesday (December 26), 4 pm-10 pm. They’re not ready to open the bar yet, though, but as soon as they do, they promise they’re bringing back karaoke (a Yen Wor staple). Here’s our October story with more on the plan for Taste of Mumbai, which previously had operated from a group-kitchen facility in The Triangle.