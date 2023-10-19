BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Taste of Mumbai’s Admiral plan

A week and a half ago, we reported briefly that Taste of Mumbai was opening a restaurant/lounge in the ex-Yen Wor Village space at 2300 California SW. At the time, we mentioned having an inquiry out to find out more. We’ve since spoken by phone with Prasad from Taste of Mumbai, which for the past year-plus has operated out of the group kitchens at 4611 36th SW in The Triangle. Prasad says that for starters, they plan to “open for lunch buffets” until they get their liquor license for a full bar. Once that’s in, they plan on carrying on the karaoke tradition in the space and also adding live entertainment such as “belly dancing, Middle Eastern-theme nights.” In addition, Prasad says, they’re considering helping fill a late-night food void in West Seattle, potentially opening 24 hours a day on the weekends. Otherwise, hours will be similar to what they’re doing now (which already run late on weekend nights, until 3 am); they’ll be expanding the menu. They’re hoping to be open within a month or so, depending on permits to go – they’re doing some work in the space including the floors and restrooms.