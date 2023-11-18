WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Four notes

Four reader reports via email and text:

EARLY MORNING CAR BREAK-IN: From an anonymous reader:

I would like to report a theft gang that worked our street early this morning

North Admiral, 1800 block of Sunset Ave SW

05:20 AM on 11/18/2023

2 pedestrians (one on sidewalk, one on the street) plus one white van driving slowly behind them They broke into a car and stole items from the trunk.

HIT-RUN KIA: In case you saw the downed sign today and wondered what happened – here’s what a reader texted late last night:

We just saw and heard a white or silver Kia Soul swerving around; they hit and knocked down a pedestrian crossing sign at 37th SW and SW Brandon St. They were being closely followed by a dark-colored, older pickup truck and we could hear their tires squealing for quite a while down the road.

THREE STOLEN KIAS FOUND IN 1 PLACE: Stolen cars turn up in a wide variety of places. But here’s word of a hot spot: Two stolen Kias reported here this past week were found – with a third – near 17th and Barton. Both John (Kona) and Tina (Sedona) told us theirs were two of the three (and we’ve updated those stories).

ABANDONED-POSSIBLY-STOLEN BICYCLE: Sent by Karen: