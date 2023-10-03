TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday watch

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, October 3rd.

WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Showers possible, high in the upper 50s. Sunrise today is at 7:11 am; sunset, 6:44 pm.

4 DAYS TO LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE

We’re reminding you daily that the West Seattle low bridge will be closed to surface traffic (motorized vehicles, bicycles, pedestrians) this Saturday (October 7) through Saturday, October 14, as SDOT announced Monday.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro – Regular schedule; check advisories here.

Water Taxi – Regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use Vessel Watch to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low-bridge cam:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on Twitter/X shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!