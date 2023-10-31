Here are the Halloween happenings, and what else is up for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Avian version of trick-or-treating – sent by Jerry Simmons)

Tonight’s the big night, so we have one last two-part event preview for you! First, the Halloween happenings, from the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide:

TRICK OR TREAT AT WS ARCADE: West Seattle Arcade (2758 Alki SW), open 11 am-10 pm, says, “Come trick or treat at West Seattle Arcade! Anyone who comes down in full costume on Halloween will be given a treat and 10 free credits to play with.”

PUGET BLVD. NEIGHBORHOOD PARTY,: 3-6 pm, all welcome, details here. (5014 Puget Boulevard SW)

TEAL PUMPKIN PROJECT TRICK-OR-TREATING: Some local homes have non-candy treats available as part of this longrunning effort to make Halloween more inclusive for kids with food allergies and other challenges. See the list of addresses in our Halloween Guide.

TRICK OR TREAT AT THE KENNEY: 4 pm, kids are invited to come to the main lobby at The Kenney (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW) to trick-or-treat.

UPPER MORGAN BLOCK PARTY: 5-10 pm, 37th SW between Raymond and Graham, details here.

MEEDS MANOR HAUNTED HOUSE: The legendary Meeds Manor Haunted House is opening for Halloween night 5:30-9 pm. Details in our calendar listing. (3011 45th SW)

SOUTH ADMIRAL BLOCK PARTY: “Our neighbors have organized a block party on Halloween night, which will include a closed street for safe trick-or-treating and food trucks. (Walnut Ave SW between Hanford and Hinds)

SKELETON THEATRE FINALE: Skeleton Theatre returns, with “Junior.” We’re told this will be the last year of the show performed by animatronic skeletons on a front-yard stage at 36th/Hanford. Watch for showtimes here.

NIGHTMARE ON 44TH: Tonight, “Nightmare on 44th” returns! Animatronic front-yard show, 6 pm to 9 pm. 3800 block 44th Ave SW.

SPOOKY SHOW: Nightfall Orphanage, spooky experience at 4544 51st Place SW, extended hours for Halloween, 6-10 pm. No admission charge, but charity donations requested – food or funds. Host requests that you PLEASE follow the parking rules explained on the website – thank you!

ARBOR HEIGHTS TRUNK OR TREAT: 6 pm, Trunk or Treat at Arbor Heights Community Church. (4113 SW 102nd)

HALLOWEEN CONCERT: Night of AL, 7 pm in-store at Easy Street Records (4559 California), free, all-ages: ” Coldwave -synth pop sensation returns to Easy Street. You are in for a treat. All ages. For fans of Stranger Things music, Sisters of Mercy, and all your favorite goth-industrial bands. Bar will be open.”

BAR PARTY: Revelry Room hosts Halloween Get Down, with DJ Mister Moon at 8 pm, costume contest at 9:30 pm. (4547 California SW, off the alley)

Now, the non-Halloween happenings, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: 10:30 am at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), meet up for long-distance political networking.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE CONTINUES: Final week! Noon to 8, Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is open, and you’re invited to come see the work displayed by community members in its annual Southwest Artist Showcase.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

FOOTBALL: West Seattle High School plays a postseason game against Rainier Beach, 6 pm at Memorial Stadium downtown. (401 5th Ave. N.)

LEARN ASL: Free class, 6 pm at West Seattle Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW) – info’s in our calendar listing.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

THE CLAY CAULDRON: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance or drop in to work on your project(s).

SING! Singers have an open invitation to join the Seattle Metropolitan Singers – “all treble voices welcome” – just show up for one of their rehearsals, Tuesdays 7-9 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW); also, 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can look ahead any time via our event calendar – if you have something to add to it, please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!