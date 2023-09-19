SATURDAY: Eat, drink, play @ Oktoberfest celebration in The Junction

This Saturday, you’re invited to the second annual Oktoberfest celebration at Alki Masonic Center in The Junction, which just might be the biggest Oktoberfest party in West Seattle. Organizers are sponsoring WSB this week to be sure you’ve heard about it, in case you haven’t already seen it in the WSB Event Calendar. This Oktoberfest party has it all – food options including schnitzel, brats, and German pretzels; beer; live music; and games (Hammerschlagen, Cornhole, Stein challenge). Even a costume contest! Tickets are $40 and the proceeds raise money for youth-scholarship programs. You can get your ticket(s) now online – just go here. The center’s at 40th/Edmunds, and the party’s happening in their lower-level event venue all afternoon on Saturday – noon to 5 pm.