YOU CAN HELP: Marination announces ‘Musubi for Maui’ fundraiser

You have probably heard about the deadly wildfires on the island of Maui, with at least 36 people reported dead so far. (Check the Honolulu Star-Advertiser here for the latest.) Here’s one way you can help survivors: Marination restaurants will sell “Musubi for Maui” this weekend (August 12-13) at all locations, including Marination Ma Kai at Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW). All proceeds from the sale of $4.50 musubi this weekend will go to the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement Match Fund and the Maui Rapid Response Mutual Aid Fund. (Anybody else fundraising to help with this disaster in Hawai’i? Please let us know!)
