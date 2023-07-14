WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two Hyundai reports

In West Seattle Crime Watch, two reader reports about Hyundais:

STOLEN: Reported by Kara, stolen from a friend in Highland Park last night or early today:

DUMPED-LIKELY-STOLEN: We hope this isn’t the same car. Reported earlier today by Megan, who hasn’t heard whether this was ultimately resolved:

I came across a dumped Hyundai in the same spot one was found earlier this week. It’s partially pushed over the edge of a ravine at the Riverview Playfields. Down by the little league fields.

I’ve attached some pictures in case anyone recognizes it. I also tried calling SPD non emergency number but I couldn’t get through to anyone.