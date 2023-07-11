WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Green CR-V stolen again; shooting victim shows up at hospital

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

GREEN CR-V STOLEN AGAIN: Last April, we published Sukie‘s report of a stolen green 2000 Honda CR-V, plate AHH9110. It was found. But now, less than three months later, it’s been stolen again – near 35th/Austin. Police report # is 23-195341.

SHOOTING VICTIM SHOWS UP: Early Saturday, we reported on confirmed gunfire in the 1900 block of Harbor Avenue SW. No victims or property damage were found at the scene – but an incident summary made available today notes, “While [police were] processing the scene, a victim with a non-life threatening (gunshot wound) to his hip arrived at a nearby hospital. Officers responded to the hospital to interview the victim.”