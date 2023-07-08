WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire on Harbor Avenue, in North Delridge

12:26 AM: Police are blocking Harbor Avenue SW by Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor) right now for a gunfire investigation. A 911 caller reported seeing someone who appeared to be shooting at cars in the area; police arrived and have reported finding both casings and “unfired rounds.”

12:52 AM: Harbor has reopened. Officers told dispatch they “recovered about 20 fired and unfired 9-millimeter casings.”

1:12 AM: Out on a separate gunfire call in North Delridge, officers told dispatch they’ve found “four shell (casings) in the 2600 block of SW Brandon.”