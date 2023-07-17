TRAFFIC CALMING: Here’s what’s planned for two more school zones in West Seattle

While we await responses from SDOT among others regarding the status of more traffic calming on Alki in the wake of last night’s high-speed crash, we have news of what’s ahead for two more school zones. We received this information after our inquiry last week about speed humps/cushions coming to the Chief Sealth International High School/Denny International Middle School area (here’s that story). While researching that inquiry for us, SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson also found, and told us about, plans for new stop signs by Pathfinder K-8 and new speed cushions by Genesee Hill Elementary – here are maps:

These will be installed before summer’s out; SDOT says mailers have been sent to nearby residents, and they’ll see signage before installation: “Neighbors should look for ‘no parking’ signs at least 3 days before construction, which usually takes 1 day to add stop signs or 2 days to add speed cushions.” (Again, this info came in after a request days before the Alki crash, so it’s not related, and we’ll have that followup whenever the response comes in.)