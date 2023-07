(Added: Photo sent by Max)

12:19 PM: Thanks for the tips – a section of Delridge Way is closed because of a gas-leak response at Delridge/Dakota. Traffic cameras show one end of the closure is at Delridge/Oregon. Updates to come.

12:35 PM: Police have just told dispatch that this is winding down and the road should reopen within half an hour.

12:38 PM: And now SFD has told dispatch “gas line secured.”

12:57 PM: Delridge Way has reopened both ways.