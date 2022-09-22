West Seattle, Washington

Second off-leash area for West Seattle dogs? Money’s in the new Park District proposal

September 22, 2022 3:58 pm
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

Next week the City Council, meeting as the Seattle Park District Governing Board, will consider finalizing the district’s 2023-2028 funding plan. The district provides supplemental funding to the Parks and Recreation department (SPR). This week Councilmember Andrew Lewis, as governing board president, presented his version of the budget proposal, which adds more money and projects to what Mayor Bruce Harrell already had proposed. One of those added projects would be a second off-leash area (dog park) for West Seattle. Note the second-to-last line on this slide from a meeting earlier this week:

This was called to our attention by Alec Rodenhauser, who’s taken over the group that’s been lobbying for an added dog park for West Seattle, which currently only has the Westcrest Park Off-Leash Area. Where the new West Seattle off-leash area would be has yet to be determined – as we reported in February, the West Seattle Dog Park Coalition studied and proposed five sites – at four SPR locations, the West Seattle Golf Course, Hamilton Viewpoint, Lincoln Park, and inland Duwamish Head, and port-owned Jack Block Park. Rodenhauser says they’re still awaiting word from SPR on the feasibility of those possible sites.

Meantime, Lewis’s Park District counterproposal also adds funding for High Point Community Center and eight other community centers around the city, described as renovating and/or making the buildings “climate-conscious.” Here’s that slide from the presentation earlier this week:

Another key point from Lewis’s proposal – by the end of the funding cycle in 2028, all 129 city-park restrooms would be open year-round, while currently fewer than half are. His proposal also contains what the mayor had proposed, which includes funding to develop West Seattle’s three long-“landbanked” park sites, West Seattle Junction (40th SW), Morgan Junction Park Addition, and 48th/Charlestown. Like the mayor’s proposal, this plan would more than double what the Park District is costing property-tax payers and add a few dollars more beyond the mayor’s plan – the annual cost for the “median-value home” would range from $339 a year in 2023 to $446 in 2028. While the City Council/Park District Board has to approve the plan, there’s no further voter approval needed as this is within the range in what voters originally approved. Currently Park District funding covers about a third of the SPR budget.

7 Replies to "Second off-leash area for West Seattle dogs? Money's in the new Park District proposal"

  • WSea Dad September 22, 2022 (4:14 pm)
    I love dogs, I really do. I want so badly to see another dog park in west Seattle. But dog owners to stop treating the entire peninsula as their off leash dog park. I was with my kids at the Lafayette playground last week and there were 3 people pretending to be at Westcrest. The entitlement of dog owners is next level. And before you tell me “where am I supposed to take my dog” there was only 1 dog park when you got your dog and moved here, so……. 

    • R2 September 22, 2022 (4:44 pm)
      I totally agree. It seems like a lot of dog owners decided that the pandemic was justification for treating every park like an off-leash dog park. 

      • Odd son September 22, 2022 (5:18 pm)
        Started long before the pandemic.

  • Flo B September 22, 2022 (4:23 pm)
    I invite city officials to come down to Alki Ave any morning. They’ll see there already is an off-leash dog park. My personal record is seeing 12 off-leash dogs running around on the sand. @75% pick up after them the rest just kick sand over the top   

  • anonyme September 22, 2022 (4:50 pm)
    Great.  As long as the new dog park simultaneously increases vigorous enforcement of off-leash laws – no warnings or wagging fingers, just hefty fines.  Anyone with a brain knows that the “I need to let my dog run loose because there’s no dog park on my doorstep” excuse is just that – total BS.  But enough with the hypocrisy – if there’s money for a park, there’s money for enforcement.  Do it.

    • WSB September 22, 2022 (4:53 pm)
      What we described in our previous report on the mayor’s proposal – an “exponential” increase in the number of Park Rangers, now two, increasing to more than two dozen – is in this proposal too – TR

  • Orb September 22, 2022 (5:18 pm)
    A dog park in these parts would be awesome. 

