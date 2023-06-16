WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Crash-and-grab burglars hit nail salon

(WSB photos)

Thanks for the tips. The latest West Seattle business hit by crash-and-grab burglars is Tulip’s Nail Salon in Jefferson Square. According to archived police-radio audio, it happened just after 4 am, with the burglars using two vehicles to back into the storefront – a black SUV and tan pickup, last seen headed south on 42nd SW.

When we went over this morning after readers told us about seeing the damage, we found a police officer back for a followup, though store owner/staffers weren’t there. The officer said they’d been told the burglars stole “a small statue of Buddha” (its former spot is in our second photo) and a “small amount of cash.” If you have any information, the SPD case # is 23-167367.