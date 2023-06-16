West Seattle, Washington

16 Friday

66℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Crash-and-grab burglars hit nail salon

June 16, 2023 11:07 am
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

(WSB photos)

Thanks for the tips. The latest West Seattle business hit by crash-and-grab burglars is Tulip’s Nail Salon in Jefferson Square. According to archived police-radio audio, it happened just after 4 am, with the burglars using two vehicles to back into the storefront – a black SUV and tan pickup, last seen headed south on 42nd SW.

When we went over this morning after readers told us about seeing the damage, we found a police officer back for a followup, though store owner/staffers weren’t there. The officer said they’d been told the burglars stole “a small statue of Buddha” (its former spot is in our second photo) and a “small amount of cash.” If you have any information, the SPD case # is 23-167367.

Share This

6 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Crash-and-grab burglars hit nail salon"

  • Chris June 16, 2023 (11:13 am)
    Reply

    I wonder if these were/are the same vehicles described by neighbors associated with breaking into the new building under construction on California between 3 and 330 am? If the perps are caught on video, I wonder if it’s a group of five+ teens. 

    • WSB June 16, 2023 (11:19 am)
      Reply

      The call log on Twitter shows a trespass call in that area but not a burglary. Will go back to the 3 am archive to see if the dispatch/officers exchange had anything further.

      • WSB June 16, 2023 (11:38 am)
        Reply

        The construction-site call was dispatched as “five juveniles running through a fenced area.” So far haven’t heard any description of who was in the two vehicles reported to be involved in the Tulip’s Nail break-in.

  • Niko June 16, 2023 (11:31 am)
    Reply

    So at what point do we decide the police are ineffective hold politicians accountable and form a militia

  • Frog June 16, 2023 (11:38 am)
    Reply

    Nothing quite like stealing a statue of the Buddha.  Criminals have no sense of irony.

  • John June 16, 2023 (11:46 am)
    Reply

    So sad! This is an awesome place, I get my eyebrows done here periodically 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.