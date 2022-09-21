International Peace Day celebrated in West Seattle with Peace Pole dedication at C & P Coffee

(WSB photos)

The newest Peace Pole planted by the Rotary Club of West Seattle now stands in front of C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) after a dedication ceremony this morning.

(The sunflowers symbolize hope for peace in Ukraine)

Keith Hughes (above left) from the Rotary explained that this dedication is special because it was arranged to happen on the United Nations International Day of Peace. He read a message from the Rotary International’s peace project chair, observing that “…a single act (can) start a chain of peace. It begins with us.” In this case, it began with C & P proprietors Pete and Cameron Moores (second/third from left) – requesting a Peace Pole for their establishment’s front terrace. Martha Sidlo (second from right) from the Rotary expressed hope that the Peace Pole will spark conversation among both coffee-shop customers and passersby, inspiring them to talk about peace. Promoting peace is one of the Rotary’s seven areas of focus. A special guest for this dedication was Nao Valente (above right), who works with the international Peace Pole Project (and has one outside her home near Lowman Beach). These are among more than 300,000 Peace Poles around the world.

Each pole is decorated and inscribed differently; this one carries its message of peace in Hawaiian, Japanese, Lushootseed, and English – and a solar-powered light on top. The Rotary has at least five more to install around West Seattle; the next scheduled dedication will be in November along Fauntleroy Creek. Earlier this month, we covered the ceremony marking the installation of one in a new Children’s Peace Garden outside Fauntleroy Church/YMCA.