SATURDAY: All welcome to celebrate the life of Leticia Martinez

Family and friends want to remind all those who knew and loved Leticia Martinez that the community celebration of her life is tomorrow (Saturday, July 1st) in West Seattle. Everyone is welcome at Alki Masonic Center (4736 4th SW) between 1 pm and 4 pm. Leticia, who was 58 years old, has been gone now for three months. The original announcement of her memorial was in her obituary, published here June 5th. As noted then, crowdfunding via the GoFundMe page “Justice for Leticia“ continues, to help support Leticia’s son, legal costs, and memorial expenses.