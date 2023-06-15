ALKI ELEMENTARY REBUILD: Community open house to say farewell

(2013 photo from Alki Elementary’s centennial by Jean Sherrard)

With more than a century of history, Alki Elementary School has thousands of people with connections past and present. If you’re among them, you’re invited to an event next Wednesday. Here’s the announcement:

Alki Elementary School, a historic institution that has been a cornerstone of the West Seattle community since its construction in 1900, will soon bid farewell to its beloved building. In August of this year, the school is set to be torn down to make way for a brand-new facility, ensuring a modern and innovative learning environment for future generations.

Before bidding adieu to its rich past, Alki Elementary School is inviting the public to a special Community Open House on June 21, 2023, from 4 pm to 6 pm. This free event offers an opportunity for community members, alumni, and anyone with fond memories of the school to step inside and reminisce about the cherished moments shared within those walls.

Though no grand ceremonies are planned, the open house aims to create a casual atmosphere where attendees can freely explore the public spaces of the historic building one last time. From the vibrant hallways that echoed with laughter to the cafeteria that witnessed countless friendships being forged, visitors will have a chance to wander through the school and relive the memories that shaped their lives.

An interactive aspect of the event includes the provision of Sharpie pens for attendees to leave heartfelt notes and messages on the cafeteria walls. These messages will serve as a meaningful farewell for both the students and staff as they embark on their journey to a new facility.

Alki Elementary School recognizes the significance of its place in the community and seeks to honor the building’s legacy by providing this opportunity for all to come together and pay tribute. It’s a chance to celebrate the generations of students, educators, and families who have contributed to the school’s vibrant history. We respectfully acknowledge that Alki Elementary sits on the traditional and unceded land of the first people of Seattle, the Duwamish People past and present, and honor with gratitude the land itself and the Duwamish Tribe.

Don’t miss this final chance to walk the halls of Alki Elementary School before its transformation. Join us on June 21, 2023, and be part of this heartfelt farewell to an iconic institution.