WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: Here’s what’s happening today/tonight

The Great Blue Heron photographed by Linda McKelvey seemed to be up early to get the holiday weekend going. Or at least the weekend spirit. Here’s what to know about the rest of today/tonight:

GARDEN CENTER OPEN: Need more plants for your garden, containers, etc.? You can shop at the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center, open with a wide variety of plants, until 3 pm. (North end of campus, 6000 16th SW)

BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: West Seattle High School plays in the state semifinals this morning, vs. Lincoln, 10 am at Everett Memorial Stadium.

SCRABBLE CLUB: You’re invited to play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: 1-6 pm, open for visits at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus

GRAND OPENING: Southpaw Barbershop (3614 California SW) invites you to celebrate the shop’s grand opening, noon-6 pm.

ICE CREAM AT ALKI: West Seattle Torah Learning Center will be by the Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki) 4-5 pm with free ice cream for the Shavuot holiday.

VISCON CELLARS: Stop by Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW).

LIVE AT EASY STREET: Rising star Kassa Overall is onstage at 7 pm, along with student musicians, as previewed here. (4559 California SW)

THEATER: Final weekend for “Zach” by Christian St. Croix, directed by Sara Porkalob, at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Tickets here.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: College Radio, Lite Sleeper, Hotbed, 8 pm (doors at 7) at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), $10, 21+.

EARLIER CLOSURES AT ALKI BEACH: Starting tonight, closing time at Alki is 10:30 pm, as announced by Seattle Parks.

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!