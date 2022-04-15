FOLLOWUP: Repairs about to start for hole in West Seattle Bridge ramp to northbound Highway 99

(SDOT photo)

During the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force‘s February meeting (WSB coverage here), we got first word of a plan to repair a hole in the pavement on the ramp to northbound Highway 99 (which has remained accessible via eastbound Spokane Street). The ramp is a state structure, not a city structure, so we asked WSDOT for details, but at the time they had few. Now they do. The ramp is scheduled to close next Monday (April 18th) for about two weeks, explained by WSDOT as follows:

We are going to break up and remove the concrete around the hole all the way through to the girders underneath the surface to expose the rebar. The rebar strengthens the concrete under the tension of vehicles driving over it. Once we chip the concrete, we will repair the rebar and then pour concrete to fill the void where the hole in the deck used to be. That process will take about a week. To finish, we’ll need an additional week while the ramp remains closed for the concrete to cure. We need dry weather in order for the concrete to cure properly so the schedule may change depending on the weather.

So far, next week’s weather looks rainy.