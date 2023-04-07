WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire at Westwood Village

12:49 AM: Police are investigating a report of gunfire outside the Westwood Village McDonald’s. So far they report finding shell casings and holes in a car. No injuries reported initially, although SFD has since been sent. Officers told dispatch that “McDonald’s staff thinks it happened in the drive-thru line.”

12:55 AM: No victim, SFD has confirmed, so their response is being cancelled. Officers meantime are finding damage to at least one other car as well as possible damage to a building, with a possible witness saying this seemed to involve multiple vehicles and might have happened a bit further west, closer to MOD Pizza. Officers investigating at WWV also have just reported hearing a half-dozen more suspected gunshots in the distance.