City Attorney Ann Davison to speak at Alki Community Council on Thursday

Now in the second year of her term, Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison has been working on some major initiatives – from dealing with “high utilizers” to suing the carmakers whose vehicles have become frequent targets of thieves. Has her office’s work made a difference for neighborhoods? You can hear from her firsthand during Thursday night’s Alki Community Council meeting, in person at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) or online. You can RSVP here; video/phone attendance info is in our calendar listing. (Photo: Davison at SW Crime Prevention Council last November)
West Seattle, Washington
19 Wednesday
| 0 COMMENTS