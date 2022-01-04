West Seattle, Washington

City Attorney Ann Davison takes office, with supporter saying she’ll be ‘like no other’

January 4, 2022 8:22 pm
Among the elected officials ceremonially sworn in today was the new Seattle City Attorney, Ann Davison. She too had a brief speech after her oath of office. She was introduced by Victoria Beach, longtime chair of the Seattle Police Department African American Community Advisory Council, who said that “Ann has given our city hope” and would be “a city attorney like no other.” Davison herself noted that she’s the first woman to hold the position, making this “a big day for women and girls in Seattle.” Even more than that, Davison said, “this election showed that people are powerful and they’re demanding that we enforce our laws,” after a time in which, she contended, many felt powerless, unsafe, and afraid. “Our legal system must be used as a tool to stand up for victims,” Davison said. She didn’t get into policy specifics but did talk about a duty to “take guns off the streets” so that “misdemeanor gun violations” aren’t followed by felony violent crimes. Davison succeeds Pete Holmes, who came in third in the primary

8 Replies to "City Attorney Ann Davison takes office, with supporter saying she'll be 'like no other'"

  • Derek January 4, 2022 (8:39 pm)
    I voted against her as I cannot trust ex-Trump supporters and someone being a city attorney with zero experience. Jailing for small crime doesn’t work and hasn’t worked for a century. 

    • DavisonHasNeverSupportedTrump January 4, 2022 (9:05 pm)
      City Attorney Davison voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020. She has plenty of imperfections, but she has never supported the disgraced former president.

      • Derek January 4, 2022 (9:24 pm)
        You have proof who she voted for? Then why did she publicly support him? Were you in the voting booth? She sided with Trump on many issues.

    • Cantwait January 4, 2022 (9:15 pm)
      She’s not a trump supporter. Your comment is evidence that left echo chambers are just as bad as the right. Looking forward to moving more to the middle with the newly elected. 

  • Al King January 4, 2022 (8:49 pm)
    I voted for her. Letting “small crime” committers wander the streets to do more hasn’t worked for a century either.

  • Adam January 4, 2022 (9:01 pm)
    I agree, Derek, it’s the big crime we haven’t been jailing for that I’m worried much more about. That’s why I’m hopeful she’ll begin THAT process. Also, how long after Trump will ppl continue to invoke his name? I swear y’all should be on his payroll with that invaluable advertising. Let’s focus on whose currently not doing their job. We successfully voted that other guy out that you fixate on. 

  • spooled January 4, 2022 (9:06 pm)
    I voted for her because every time I go to the grocery store someone is robbing it and they know nothing will happen to them.  I’ve had my car was stolen outside my front door.  My bicycle was cut from it’s chain outside my back door.  My fuel has been siphoned.  My stereo stolen / auto prowled.  What do I do when then come at the house itself?!  Enough is enough.  The people doing these things don’t “need” help or a diversion. They know the difference between right and wrong.  They just don’t give a damn.

  • Lock em up January 4, 2022 (9:12 pm)
    Catch and release doesn’t work. I would much rather the people who are breaking into our homes, businesses and cars be locked up and punished for their crimes rather than given a slap on their wrists and released immediately to commit more crimes. The city has to take a stand and let people know that crime will not be tolerated here otherwise things will only get worse. Word gets out amongst the criminals and word is out that Seattle is the place to be if you want to commit crime with minimal consequences. Ann is a very welcome change from the coddle the criminal Pete Holmes and I wish her the best of luck in helping to clean up this once great city

