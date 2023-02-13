WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Accord; condo-garage burglars

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:
STOLEN ACCORD: The report and photo are from Tim:
My 1996 Honda 4-door Accord was stolen from my driveway (Corner of Charlestown Street & 52nd) between the hours of 5 am-3:30 pm today 2/13. License plate BEZ9764.
Car is very straight and clean. Has a baby blue sticker on the rear driver-side window, and a yellow sticker on the rear driver door window in a Japanese font. Dog collar hanging from rear-view mirror. Headlights have been changed to a bright white LED bulb along with all corner lights so it’s pretty distinctive at night. Small hole/crack in the driver side front blinker. All 4 doors have rain visors.
CONDO-GARAGE BURGLARS: From Corey:
On 2/10, someone broke the exterior lock on the pedestrian garage door of the Osborn condos on California Avenue, then sprayed paint over the security cameras. There is some video of them taking things from parking spaces. They came back the second night and stole more owners’ belongings.
Does anyone recognize either of these two? If so, please report to Seattle Police at spdgiu@seattle.gov. Incident number 23-40539.
