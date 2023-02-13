WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Accord; condo-garage burglars

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

STOLEN ACCORD: The report and photo are from Tim:

My 1996 Honda 4-door Accord was stolen from my driveway (Corner of Charlestown Street & 52nd) between the hours of 5 am-3:30 pm today 2/13. License plate BEZ9764.

Car is very straight and clean. Has a baby blue sticker on the rear driver-side window, and a yellow sticker on the rear driver door window in a Japanese font. Dog collar hanging from rear-view mirror. Headlights have been changed to a bright white LED bulb along with all corner lights so it’s pretty distinctive at night. Small hole/crack in the driver side front blinker. All 4 doors have rain visors.