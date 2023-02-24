UPDATE: Basement fire at North Admiral house

1:36 AM: Seattle Fire is headed to a possible house fire in the 2300 block of 41st SW. Dispatch says “resident reports a basement fire” and that “four adults are evacuating.” Updates to come.

1:40 AM: First crews on scene say they’re seeing only “light smoke.” They’re confirming the fire’s in the basement.

1:56 AM: No reports of injuries, nor of the fire spreading beyond the basement, so far.

1:59 AM: They’re dismissing some of the units.

2:11 AM: Fire’s out. We’ll follow up later this morning to see what investigators determine caused it.