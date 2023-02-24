West Seattle, Washington

24 Friday

25℉

UPDATE: Basement fire at North Admiral house

February 24, 2023 1:36 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

1:36 AM: Seattle Fire is headed to a possible house fire in the 2300 block of 41st SW. Dispatch says “resident reports a basement fire” and that “four adults are evacuating.” Updates to come.

1:40 AM: First crews on scene say they’re seeing only “light smoke.” They’re confirming the fire’s in the basement.

1:56 AM: No reports of injuries, nor of the fire spreading beyond the basement, so far.

1:59 AM: They’re dismissing some of the units.

2:11 AM: Fire’s out. We’ll follow up later this morning to see what investigators determine caused it.

Share This

1 Reply to "UPDATE: Basement fire at North Admiral house"

  • Pdavis February 24, 2023 (2:15 am)
    Reply

    Thank you for the role that you play in this community. You are the heart beat of what goes on and I greatly appreciate your relentless and wonderful participation.. Thank you! 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.