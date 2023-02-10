10 options for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Varied Thrush, photographed by Jon Anderson)

Here’s what’s happening around the peninsula in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TRANSIT PASS DISTRIBUTION: Distribution of free transit passes for Seattle Housing Authority residents continues, with events today and tomorrow at Upton Flats (35th/Graham), 2-6:30 pm – if you’re eligible, here’s the info.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

PEDESTRIAN ADVISORY BOARD: This citywide group meets at 6 pm online (join here) and at City Hall (600 4th Ave.) with an agenda including a presentation about crosswalk policy.

TRIVIA x 6: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) now offers trivia … at 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

SPORTS-MEDICINE TALK & HOKA GROUP RUN: 6 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), Mark Bouma from Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle (WSB sponsor) presents a talk on “Cadence for Runners”; then this week’s group run offers a shoe demo with HOKA and, afterward, a gathering at nearby Good Society.

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: This month’s meeting begins with a Black History Month program at 6:30 pm, followed by the business meeting at 7:30 pm. Here’s the agenda. Online meeting – registration link is here.

LIVE AT EPHESUS: Kimball & The Fugitive Trio now plays Ephesus Greek Restaurant (5245 California SW), 6:30 pm Wednesdays.

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Time for your turn in the spotlight! 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

