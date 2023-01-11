West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Theft puts second city-owned EV charger out of service; stolen-car suspect arrested

January 11, 2023 6:19 pm
Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports this evening:

THIEVES SHUT DOWN ANOTHER CHARGER: Thanks for the tips. Seattle City Light confirms that both of its electric-vehicle chargers on 39th SW are out of service because of theft. One charger’s cable was cut/stolen in November; now the same thing has happened to the other charger. And SCL’s Jenn Strang told WSB today the charger hit first was hit again last month: “The cables on the northern station at Alaska Junction were stolen in November and December and cables on the southern station were stolen between January 9th and 10th. Given that all cables have been lost at the Alaska Junction location, City Light was unfortunately forced to set these stations to unavailable.” So what’s the plan now? we asked: “In November, we submitted a request for a full contingent of replacement parts for both stations and still await delivery from the manufacturer. We are looking at solutions to help mitigate this issue moving forward, while also attempting to source replacement and back up parts to minimize downtime impacting our customers.” We also asked how widespread the problem is; Strang replied, “City Light has had cables stolen from 8 chargers in the last year, and we are seeing similar impacts to other public charging providers.”

One item from today’s police reports:

THWARTED ESCAPE IN STOLEN CAR: Around quarter past 10 this morning in the 7700 block of Detroit SW in southeast West Seattle, police say, they spotted what turned out to be a stolen Ford Escape. As they drove up to the front of the parked car, its driver threw it in reverse – crashing into an SPD vehicle behind it – then, trying to go forward, crashed into the SPD vehicle in front. Police say this cycle repeated until the driver, a 33-year-old woman, finally surrendered. According to their report, they found – either on her or in the vehicle – “multiple credit cards, checks, IDs, and more than 200 pieces of mail, which did not appear to belong to the suspect (and) a ballistic vest … that had been stolen from a law enforcement agency.” She was booked into King County Jail.

  • Kathy January 11, 2023 (6:33 pm)
    So no working fast chargers, and only 2 locations with level 2 chargers in all of West Seattle (Fauntleroy Ferry and Walgreens at 16th and Roxbury). All the others are broken or in construction planning. Makes you wonder what is happening to our $75/year infrastructure fee. I asked our legislators and it seems everyone is waiting around for federal dollars.

  • Carol January 11, 2023 (6:57 pm)
    Good grief, will this insanity never end!?  Both stories are just maddening.

