WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Toyota van; charging-station vandalism

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:

STOLEN VAN: The report and photo are from Andrea:

1988 white Toyota Van Wagon “Wonder Wagon” stolen from West Seattle the week of November 13-19. License Plate: AFV4867

Report filed with Seattle Police Southwest Precinct, incident #2022-307131. Please contact police with any information: 206-733-9800.

The van was stolen in the Morgan Junction area.

CHARGING-STATION VANDALISM: Via text, this report just in: “Someone vandalized and cut off the charging cord on the electric car charging station in front of the bowling alley.” The texter has reported this to Seattle City Light, and also noted that this happened recently at charging stations in Burien.