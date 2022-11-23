West Seattle, Washington

24 Thursday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Toyota van; charging-station vandalism

November 23, 2022 3:27 pm
2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:

STOLEN VAN: The report and photo are from Andrea:

1988 white Toyota Van Wagon “Wonder Wagon” stolen from West Seattle the week of November 13-19. License Plate: AFV4867
Report filed with Seattle Police Southwest Precinct, incident #2022-307131. Please contact police with any information: 206-733-9800.

The van was stolen in the Morgan Junction area.

CHARGING-STATION VANDALISM: Via text, this report just in: “Someone vandalized and cut off the charging cord on the electric car charging station in front of the bowling alley.” The texter has reported this to Seattle City Light, and also noted that this happened recently at charging stations in Burien.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Toyota van; charging-station vandalism"

  • Eric1 November 23, 2022 (3:47 pm)
    Hmmm. I can see how the theft of charging cords makes sense to a thief.  Time to set the default for charging stations to be in the on position.

  • Mr. j November 23, 2022 (3:58 pm)
    This happens everywhere. It’s a war on EV cars. Also, so dumb to do. 

