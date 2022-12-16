TRANSIT, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Friday info

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, December 16th.
WEATHER
Today’s forecast resembles Thursday – sunny, high in the low to mid-40s.
TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS
–Metro is still down buses for repairs – so watch notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.
-The West Seattle Water Taxi is back to regular service.
-WSF’s Triangle Route remains on its two-boat schedule- check here for alerts/updates.
CLOSURE ALERT
10 pm tonight to 5 am Saturday morning, the Highway 99 tunnel is scheduled to close.
SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS
New Delridge cameras: As reported Saturday, three have been added; four more are on the way. Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also up at Delridge/Oregon and Delridge/Orchard.
High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.
High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).
Low Bridge: Or nearby, depending on where SDOT points the camera.
1st Ave. S. Bridge: The south route.
Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.
All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.
If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.
