HAPPENING NOW: Santa’s busy West Seattle weekend begins

Santa photos are not just for kids! Everybody’s welcome to a selfie with Santa Claus at the West Seattle Junction Association‘s Hometown Holidays “Santa House” photo ops until 1 pm today. Three different settings await you in the ground-level corner space at the Senior Center of West Seattle (California/Oregon) – BYO camera/phone. Here’s the full list of Santa photo ops remaining this season (as listed in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide). Meantime, another major Hometown Holidays event happens tomorrow (Sunday, December 11th) – look for the WSJA booth at the south end of the Farmers’ Market (California/Oregon) to donate coats, get hot chocolate, and/or buy commemorative mugs and holiday garlands.