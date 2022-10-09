PROTECT YOURSELF: Two workshops in West Seattle

Two WSB sponsors are offering workshops later this month with information you can use to protect yourself:

SELF-DEFENSE: West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) is hosting an introductory self-defense class at 7 pm Thursday, October 20th. The instructor is Kerry Copeland of Personal Safety Concepts who “will be offering strategies to protect your personal space while living your day-to-day (including) techniques to broaden your awareness, set boundaries, and physically protect yourself.” Class fee is $25 and you can “bring a buddy for free”; advance registration required – email West Seattle Runner, lorimcconnell@hotmail.com.

IDENTITY THEFT/FRAUD: Daystar Retirement Village (2615 SW Barton) has free but limited space in a workshop 1-2:30 pm on Wednesday, October 19th. You’ll learn how to prevent identity theft/fraud, how to recognize it, and what to do if it happens to you. Call 206-937-6122 to RSVP.