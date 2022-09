(WSB photo, Sunday)

The total’s in from last Sunday’s Recycle Roundup at Fauntleroy Church. Judy Pickens reports:

485 people took advantage of 1 Green Planet’s free, responsible recycling. The day’s take of just over 16 tons brings the total since these roundups began, in 2010, to more than 322 tons.

The spring event will be on Earth Day, April 22. These roundups will continue on Saturdays instead of Sundays so that 1 Green Planet can expedite service with a larger crew.