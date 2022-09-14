14 options for your West Seattle Tuesday

Here’s what’s happening in West Seattle for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP: Until 6 pm today, Cormorant Cove Park (3700 block of Beach Drive SW) will be the pickup/dropoff spot for equipment and bags for your DIY cleanup.

(Photo from last week, courtesy Postcards to Voters organizers)

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: A local way to take national action – participating in the 10:30 am weekly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

COVID VACCINATION POP-UP: Noon-5 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

MAYOR’S FIRST BUDGET: You can watch Mayor Bruce Harrell present his first budget proposal, noon via Seattle Channel.

CHESS CLUB: Play at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 1:30 pm. Beginners welcome!

CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm, the weekly full-council meeting is happening online and in-person – here’s the agenda, with information on how to comment.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longstanding weekly 4:30-6 pm sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have your own. (Organizer Scott says they’ll continue in this spot for a while even though it’s not high-traffic any more.)

ART EXHIBIT AT WEST SIDE PRESBYTERIAN: That’s one of the paintings by local artist Jeff Benesi that you can see at West Side Presbyterian (3601 California SW) today 5-8 pm or Wednesday/Thursday 9 am-1 pm each day. The exhibit is titled “There is Always a Light: Faces of Hope & Struggle.”

AUDITIONS: The West Seattle Community Orchestras‘ auditions start at 5:30 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) – details in our calendar listing.

STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: Bring your little one(s) for a story followed by a garden activity, at the Delridge P-Patch, 6 pm (5078 25th SW).

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, go play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can always see more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!