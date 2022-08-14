WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 15 notes!

(Friday’s sunset, photographed by Jan Pendergrass)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening today:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has scheduled today:

-Work at 16th SW and SW Cambridge to update curb bulbs and curb ramps.

-Pouring a concrete pad on SW Spokane St in the vicinity of 11th Ave SW: “Traffic impacts include closure of the East Marginal Way S and the lower SW Spokane St ramps. There will be a detour in place.”

-Cleaning the planting strip along westbound SW Roxbury between 9th SW and 14th SW: “We will close the westbound curb lane.”

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s list here.

FOOD DRIVE: Donate non-perishable food at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) today, 10 am-12:30 pm.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open with peak summer produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, prepared food, and more. Here’s today’s vendor list. California SW between Oregon and Alaska.

ALKI BEACH PRIDE, DAY 2: Today’s events include 11 am-3 pm drag brunch at Arthur’s (2311 California SW) in The Admiral District, noon-5 pm music and more outside Marination Ma Kai (1660 Harbor SW), 1 pm rollout skates/bikes/etc. parade from Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki), 6 pm yoga at the beach, 7 pm movie at Alki Playground (59th/Stevens/Lander), “The Birdcage.”

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: With sunny, warm weather expected, the wading pool will be open in central upper Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool on the Lincoln Park shore (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is back open to the public, noon-7 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum< is open on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm, (61st/Stevens)

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary volunteers are resuming lighthouse tours today, first site entry 1 pm, last entry 3:45 pm; more info here.

‘HERE THERE BE DRAGONS’: 3 pm matinee closes the musical’s run at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Tickets here.

POSTPONED: Furry Faces Foundation’s “Paws & Paint Karaoke” will be rescheduled for another date – watch our calendar.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

MEDITATION AND MORE: Kundalini Yoga, Meditation, Gong Bath at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW) with Inner Alchemy, 7-8:30 pm.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to list for our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!