UPDATE: West Seattle low bridge reopens after ‘mechanical issues’

10:42 AM: SDOT has just acknowledged the “mechanical issues” that have kept the West Seattle low bridge closed to surface traffic for more than half an hour. Above is the latest webcam image. Updates to come.

10:56 AM: Metro has officially rerouted buses, according to alerts just sent. As for the low bridge, after a tip (thank you!) we watched the webcam for a few moments, and the problem appeared to prevent the bridge leaves from completely rejoining – they swung partly open and tried to close a second time, and then came SDOT’s confirmation. A similar problem happened July 9th and kept the low bridge out of service for more than two hours; that problem was eventually deemed “electrical.” That’s also what was blamed for an hourlong closure in May.

11:01 AM: And the low bridge has just reopened.