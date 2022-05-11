FOLLOWUP: Here’s what SDOT says went wrong with the West Seattle low bridge this morning

(SDOT camera image, 9:18 am today)

As covered in our morning traffic watch, the low bridge was out of service for more than an hour this morning, and intermittently closed for testing for a few hours beyond that. We asked SDOT what went wrong. Here’s the explanation:

Today during the rush hour commute, the Spokane Street Swing Bridge (West Seattle Low Bridge) was closed to vehicles due to an electrical issue. Our bridge operations team found that one of the electronic sensors (known as temponsonic transducer) which sends signals to the computer controlling bridge movements was causing an error message and had to be reset. Our crews fixed the current issue and completed several tests before opening the bridge to traffic. We are hopeful that the issue has been resolved. We will continue to perform our regular maintenance and frequent inspections on the bridge to ensure it stays operational and safe.

New electronic controls are part of what the low bridge is getting as part of the repair/rehab work scheduled later this year.