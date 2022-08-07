THURSDAY: Jake Prendez @ Words, Writers, & Southwest Stories on ‘The Art of Rebellion: Social Justice and Chicana/Chicano Visual Arts’

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society is bringing back its speaker series Words, Writers, & Southwest Stories, this Thursday (August 11) with Jake Prendez, artist and proprietor of Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery in South Delridge. Here’s the announcement:

The Art of Rebellion: Social Justice and Chicana/Chicano Visual Arts

‘Words, Writers, & Southwest Stories,’ a speaker series of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, is excited to announce that it is hosting Jake Prendez for a live Zoom presentation on Thursday, August 11 at 6:00 PM. Prendez will deliver a presentation titled “The Art of Rebellion: Social Justice and Chicana/Chicano Visual Arts.” Registration is required. Register here.

How has art has been used to mobilize communities and disseminate messages of social justice? Is art just a commodity that is only accessible to the elite? How has the idea of “art for the people” shifted the way we look at art?

In this talk, Chicano artist Jake Prendez traces the history of social-justice art, from the rise of Mexican muralism to its influence on American artwork from the civil-rights era and the modern era. Explore how the means of production and new technologies made art accessible worldwide, and join Prendez as he deconstructs his own artwork to show how it relates to this greater narrative.

Jake Prendez (he/him) is a renowned Chicano artist, and the owner and co-director of Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery in West Seattle. His work is an amalgamation of his life experiences — a representation of his Chicano background and a reflection of his time living in both Seattle and Los Angeles.

This program is part of the Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau. The Historical Society is grateful to Humanities Washington for their support. This talk is also made possible by the support of our partner The Seattle Public Library and our sponsors 4Culture, The City of Seattle Arts & Culture, Luna Park Cafe, Alki Beach Academy, and HomeStreet Bank.