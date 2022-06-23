VACCINATION: Two West Seattle clinic dates for newly eligible under-5-year-olds

We promised to let you know as soon as we heard from anyone having a vaccination clinic for newly eligible children under 5. Today, we have word from Neighborhood Naturopathic (WSB sponsor) that they’ve set two dates – Monday, June 27th, and Monday, August 1st, 2 pm-6 pm, “for the first and second doses for patients between the ages of 6 months and 4 years (Moderna), as well booster doses for patients between the ages of 5 and 11 years (Pfizer). These clinics will be open to both patients and non-patients at Neighborhood Naturopathic at 5410 California Ave SW, Suite 203. We ask that anyone interested call ahead to schedule: 206-486-8383.” Vaccinations for kids 6 months to 4 years old got safety approval at the state level (following the federal clearance) earlier this week.