YOU CAN HELP! Madison Middle School’s WEB program partnering with Dream Dinners West Seattle

The Madison Middle School WEB program (Where Everybody Belongs) is partnering again this year with Dream Dinners West Seattle (WSB sponsor) – “the original meal-kit company” – and you can help by ordering for one of the special pickup days! Co-coordinator Mike Kreiger explains WEB as “about 90 eighth-grade leaders who help make the school a more inclusive place. We plan and run the 6th grade orientation, give tours to new students, and make relationships by tutoring new-to-Madison students. We meet during advisory and lunch and plan fun ‘get to know you’ activities with the 6th graders to make them feel connected to Madison.” They’re facing budget uncertainties next year but this fundraiser can help. The announcement continues:

By helping WEB and a local small business, your money has a DOUBLE positive impact in our community. For $50 you can get three 3-serving meals (9 servings total), and $10 of that will go straight to Madison’s WEB program for next year. You can pay online up to 36 hours before the pick-up time, and then just pick up during your window and you have 3 pre-made meals that are ready to cook! Here are the dates (and links) where Dream Dinners West Seattle will donate a portion of their sales to Madison WEB. Deadline to order is May 12th – Spaces fill quickly: • Saturday, May 14th 10:30 am dreamdinners.com/session/926623 • Monday, May 16th 10:30 am dreamdinners.com/session/926624 • Thursday, May 19th 6 pm dreamdinners.com/session/926625 • Friday, May 20th 11 am dreamdinners.com/session/926626 If you are not interested in Dream Dinners at this time, we are asking for donations of $10 (or more) to keep WEB going strong. If you can help, here is the donation link and there is a QR code attached. All funds will be will be used for WEB curriculum (from the Boomerang Project in California), supplies for orientation, ice breaker and energizer supplies, WEB trainings, WEB retreats, and other WEB related supplies. Any amount supports this program to its full capacity and is greatly appreciated!

Here’s the flyer. (Dream Dinners West Seattle is on the outer east side of Jefferson Square, at 4701 41st SW.)