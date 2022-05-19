WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Triumph motorcycle

Matthew hopes you’ll keep an eye out for his stolen motorcycle:

STOLEN: from street on 3600 block of 44th Ave SW

2016 Triumph Thruxton. Blacked-out Engine, custom cowl and cluster gauge. Custom license plate: HEY HO. Custom wave side panels. Aftermarket piggyback shocks. Was black with gray vinyl striping, but that could easily be peeled off in an attempt to conceal. If that is peeled, then has a gold stripe up the tank. Last seen in West Seattle last night. Any help to recover is welcomed. Reward. No questions asked. VIN ends in 9777.

Anyone on 44th with a Ring camera could check for a car or truck with a trailer sometime between midnight and 8 a.m. last night – contact Matthew at mazoomors (at) gmail.com or share it with Seattle Police by calling 206-625-5011 and using case number 22-126196.