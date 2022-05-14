SPORTS: Chief Sealth, West Seattle softball-playoff updates

The Chief Sealth IHS and West Seattle HS softball teams played two games apiece again Friday at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex in the Metro League playoffs. The Seahawks won both their games, 23-18 over Eastside Catholic and 18-3 over Garfield; the Wildcats lost to Garfield 8-5 and then beat Eastside Catholic 11-7. If we’re reading the district-tournament bracket correctly, looks like the crosstown competitors play each other on Tuesday (May 17th), again at NCSWAC, 3;30 pm.