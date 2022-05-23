West Seattle, Washington

CORONAVIRUS: One less test site in West Seattle

May 23, 2022
 Coronavirus | West Seattle news

In our every-Sunday reports on local COVID trends, we include an update on testing-site hours. Earlier this month, we noticed that Curative was no longer listing hours for its testing van at Summit Atlas in Arbor Heights. Today a company spokesperson confirmed to WSB that the site has permanently closed. Curative continues offering testing at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW), 9 am-3 pm weekdays, and the city’s test site (in partnership with UW Medicine) continues operating at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) 9 am-5:30 pm Mondays-Saturdays.

