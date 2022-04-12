DEAL: Discount registration this week for Loop the ‘Lupe 2022

(WSB file photo from Loop the ‘Lupe)

Loop the ‘Lupe – four events in one, including an obstacle course – is coming back on June 4th, and you can register for a discount through Friday. Go here to sign up for – and find out more about – the 5K obstacle course, 5K fun run, Senior Saunter, or Youth Dash, all of which will have staggered starts between 11 am and 1 pm on Saturday, June 4th at Walt Hundley Playfield. Proceeds from Loop the ‘Lupe support Our Lady of Guadalupe’s social-service work, including, as explained here, “social outreach programs, including a safe parking area for our homeless neighbors (with support from the Urban League), assistance to immigrant families, visits to elderly shut-ins, rent and utility assistance, and more.” Discount registration continues until just before midnight Friday night, and then the prices go up. (WSB is media sponsor for Loop the ‘Lupe again this year.)