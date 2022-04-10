CORONAVIRUS: West Seattle and countywide trends, one month post-restrictions

It’s now been about a month since many pandemic restrictions, particularly regarding masks, lifted. Weekend’s end means our weekly check of where key local numbers stand, via the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard. It shows COVID cases up for a third week, with hospitalizations also rising but deaths continuing to drop:

*36 percent more cases countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 384 new daily cases countywide (up from 281 when we checked a week ago)

*52 percent more hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 5 new hospitalizations daily (up from 3 a week ago)

*63 percent fewer deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two weeks before (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 1 death daily (down from 2 a week ago)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (these are the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge):

*228 cases between 3/21 and 4/4, up from 126 between 3/6 and 3/20

*3 hospitalizations between 3/21 and 4/4, up from 2 between 3/6 and 3/20

*No deaths between 3/21 and 4/4, unchanged from between 3/6 and 3/20

And checking vaccination rates:

*80.6 percent of all King County residents have completed the series (up .2% from a week ago)

*85.3 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the series (up .1% from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, here are the zip-code vaccination rates for ages 5 and up (note that 98106 and 98146 are not entirely within WS):

98106 – 87.5% (unchanged from a week earlier)

98116 – 92.4% (up .2% from a week earlier)

98126 – 83.2% (up .2% from a week earlier)

98136 – 93.2% (unchanged from a week earlier)

98146 – 82.5% (up .3% from a week earlier)

VACCINATION AND TESTING, UPDATED HOURS: No pop-up clinics announced recently, you can still find vaccination locations via this statewide lookup. If you want to get tested and don’t have a kit at home, public testing sites include the city-supported site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle, 9 am-5:30 pm Mondays-Saturdays), the Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW, 9 am-3 pm Monday-Friday), and the Curative van at Summit Atlas (35th/Roxbury, but it’s closed this week).