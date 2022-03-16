You asked, so we asked: What’s ahead for West Seattle’s Water Taxi

(WSB Tuesday photo, Water Taxi dock at Seacrest)

Karen emailed to ask if Metro had announced plans for spring/summer-season changes on the West Seattle Water Taxi schedule, so we inquired. You might recall that the pre-pandemic routine was for the WT to go weekdays-only through late fall, winter, and early spring, but this year, after public clamor because of the West Seattle Bridge closure, the service has continued in 7-days-a-week mode, though the shuttle buses are on reduced schedules. Metro spokesperson Al Sanders tells WSB, “The West Seattle Water Taxi will begin its summer schedule on April 21. The only change from the current winter schedule will be the addition of late-night departures on Fridays and Saturdays.” Will the shuttle schedule ramp back up? Sanders says that’s not decided yet, “Summer shuttle schedule is also TBD. Marine (Division) is waiting to hear back from Service Planning on if their contracted service provider will be able to expand the current schedule.”