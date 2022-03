Just got a call about another car theft – this time, the owner says her locker was broken into at LA Fitness and the stolen items included her car keys, so the thief subsequently stole her car from the Spruce garage. It’s a royal blue 2015 Hyundai Sonata SE (similar to this), 4-door, no window tint, blue interior lights, license #BNF4676. There’s some driver’s-side damage, as the thief took off with some blue pieces of the car mirror left behind.