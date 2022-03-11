WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen business pickup truck

From Anne at Ventana Construction (longtime WSB sponsor):

Our silver 1999 F-250 was stolen while parked in front of our office at California and Raymond in Morgan Junction a little after 6 pm Thursday evening. We saw it driving through High Point on Graham a few minutes later, but then it disappeared in the side streets. The truck has lumber racks and Ventana Construction signage on the sides and back. Please call police if you see it. Case # 22-060507. License plate begins with B082.