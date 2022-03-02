PHOTOS: Our Lady of Guadalupe’s prayer walk for Ukraine peace

(WSB photos)

Almost a week has passed since Russia invaded Ukraine. Worldwide signs of support for Ukraine include some here in West Seattle. This morning, Our Lady of Guadalupe students and parishioners held a Prayer Walk after their Ash Wednesday Mass.

Many participants wore items in blue or yellow, the colors of Ukraine’s flag.

Some signs carried bilingual messages of peace.

At 6:30 tonight, before the evening Ash Wednesday Mass, OLG (35th and Myrtle) plans to pray the Rosary for Ukraine peace as well.