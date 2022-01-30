WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 9 notes

(Saturday’s sunrise, photographed from Don Armeni by Marc Milrod)

Here’s what’s happening on January’s last Sunday:

TRAFFIC ALERT – LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURES: Today is the final Sunday during which SDOT plans to close the low bridge three times, up to half an hour each time, for tasks needed to prepare for repair work, as explained here. The closures are expected around 9 am, 1 pm, and 5 pm.

CHURCHES: Many West Seattle churches are back to online-only services because of the recent COVID surge – here’s our weekly update on 20+ churches.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE SCHOOL ONLINE OPEN HOUSE: Interested in Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School? You’re invited to a 10 am online open house today. Our calendar listing has info on how to attend.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, find fresh food at the weekly WSFM (WSB sponsor). (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

VACCINATION CLINIC: 8:30 am-noon, Pliable is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW), all eligible ages, first/second shots and boosters, walk-ins welcome.

‘MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA’: The new world-premiere play at ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) continues its run with a 3 pm matinee today. Read more about it here; buy your tickets here.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 8 pm to 1 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Got an event to list in our calendar and previews? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!