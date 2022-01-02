WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Neighbors rescue stuck USPS van

Yes, we know some have missed mail deliveries during this snowbound week – it’s been mentioned in multiple snow-related comment threads – but the US Postal Service has made it to many neighborhoods, including this one where a van got stuck this morning. The video and report are from Kim:

USPS had to abandon their van due to the ice on 51st Pl SW. Neighbors Chris Mickelson and Ken Berrea came to the rescue and freed it. We appreciate the dedicated delivery service of our post office and we’re happy to help.

Kim says the van got stuck this morning and was retrieved this afternoon.